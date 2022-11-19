Danske Lowers Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) to Hold

Danske lowered shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Grieg Seafood ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Grieg Seafood ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Grieg Seafood ASA to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRGSF opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

