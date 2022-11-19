DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $102.57 million and $881,837.24 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.