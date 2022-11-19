Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Shares Bought by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC grew its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,960 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC owned about 1.46% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKDCA. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $203,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 119.4% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,307,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKDCA remained flat at $10.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,928. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

