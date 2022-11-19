DataHighway Tops 1-Day Volume of $151,173.71 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $86.41 million and approximately $151,173.71 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00016260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,907,333 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.72893198 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $75,594.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

