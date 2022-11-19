Decentralized Social Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $799,591.95 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $9.81 or 0.00058567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $103.35 million and approximately $799,591.95 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

