DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.74 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, DEI has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $38,931.12 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00372222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001171 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003360 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.