DEI (DEI) Trading 46.8% Higher This Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001439 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $41,854.86 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 46.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00379543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003106 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.