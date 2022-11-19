Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Delek US Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Delek US has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $991,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,183,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

