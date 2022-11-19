DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Reaches $0.0573 on Major Exchanges

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $6,184.28 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

