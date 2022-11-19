DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $40.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an underperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.70.
NASDAQ XRAY opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 215.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
