Dero Trading Down 10% This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00024169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $52.42 million and approximately $113,425.50 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,628.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00380197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00116689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00796788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00632377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00234222 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,042,050 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

