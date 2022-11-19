Deutsche Bank AG Has $138.31 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,186 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Eaton worth $138,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $174.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day moving average of $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

