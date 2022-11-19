Deutsche Bank AG Has $190.70 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,616 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $190,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $5,545,678. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $328.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

