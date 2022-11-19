Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $149,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.8 %

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.