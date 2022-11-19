Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 37,593 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,593 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.59% of Verisk Analytics worth $159,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 125.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.9 %

VRSK opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

