Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 432,025 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,025 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $171,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after purchasing an additional 208,659 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 236,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,818,000 after acquiring an additional 124,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 181,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $71.45 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

