Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.55% of Kroger worth $186,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

