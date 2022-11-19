Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,995 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Analog Devices worth $197,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $267,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Cowen began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $161.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.