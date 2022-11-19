Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $15.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.
Krispy Kreme Stock Performance
Shares of DNUT stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.41.
Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 317.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
