Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target to $6.00

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $99,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares in the company, valued at $272,652,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.