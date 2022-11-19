Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target to $6.00

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $99,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares in the company, valued at $272,652,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.