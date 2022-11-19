Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $209.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $203.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

FANG traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.22. 3,786,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

