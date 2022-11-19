Diana Shipping Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 120.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

Shares of DSX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

