Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,513 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 329.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,348,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,061 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 149.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

