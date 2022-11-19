Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
