Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Benchmark to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Direct Digital Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

In related news, President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direct Digital by 335.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Direct Digital by 146.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Direct Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

