Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Benchmark to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.
In related news, President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
