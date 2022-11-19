Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $11.16 billion and $249.56 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00380206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025419 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003093 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

