Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.77 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.76-$0.91 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB opened at $69.07 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.