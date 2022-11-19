Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 884 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

