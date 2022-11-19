Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NFG opened at $63.84 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.