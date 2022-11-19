Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.