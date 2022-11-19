Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 262 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $399.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.41, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.28 and its 200 day moving average is $438.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $687.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,598. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

