Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

