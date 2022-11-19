Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 526 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

