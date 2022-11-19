Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

