Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Receives Outperform Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.11) price target on the stock.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,593.33. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of GBX 174.70 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 448.20 ($5.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

