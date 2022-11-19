Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Receives Outperform Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCSGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.11) price target on the stock.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,593.33. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of GBX 174.70 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 448.20 ($5.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99.

About Dr. Martens

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.