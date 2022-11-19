Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DFLI opened at $8.52 on Friday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.95.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.
