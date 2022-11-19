Drax Group (LON:DRX) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 598 ($7.03) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,170 ($13.75) to GBX 820 ($9.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 737.17 ($8.66).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 619 ($7.27) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 578.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 666.79. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($9.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.