DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DTM opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.88. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

