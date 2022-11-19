Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.87. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.