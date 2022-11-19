Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.80.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Dye & Durham stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $38.50.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

