Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $148.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

