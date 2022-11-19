Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Edgio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut shares of Edgio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Edgio to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut shares of Edgio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Edgio Price Performance

EGIO stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Edgio has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $199.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

