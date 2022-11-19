Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Raised by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

