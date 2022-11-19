EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Cuts Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Price Target to $17.00

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Modiv in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of Modiv stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. Modiv has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Modiv’s payout ratio is -82.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

