EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Cuts Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Price Target to $17.00

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Modiv in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.30.
Modiv Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Modiv stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. Modiv has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.53.
Modiv Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.