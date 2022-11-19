eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on eHealth to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

EHTH stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 252,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,821. eHealth has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $89.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

