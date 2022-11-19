Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,351 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $130.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.11 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,033 shares of company stock worth $3,384,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

