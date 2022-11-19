Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Shares Up 5%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Elementis Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Elementis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

