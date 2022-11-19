Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) PT Lowered to SEK 49

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from SEK 57.20 to SEK 49 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of THQQF stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. Embracer Group AB has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

