Emelie Tirre Sells 74,998 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,305. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.