Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.91

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 41057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $614.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.