Emocoin Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Emocoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Emocoin has a total market cap of $35.67 million and approximately $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emocoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00169858 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

